GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Irregularities in organ transplant: Health Dept. told to share action taken reports under RTI Act

Info panel directs PIO to provide copies of documents relating to serious irregularities in the organ transplant programme 

April 03, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

S Vijay Kumar
S. Vijay Kumar
The State Information Commissioner said the replies of the Public Information Officer and the First Appellate Authority were not acceptable.

The State Information Commissioner said the replies of the Public Information Officer and the First Appellate Authority were not acceptable.

The Tamil Nadu Information Commission has directed the State Health Department to provide details of the action taken over allegations of serious irregularities in the organ transplant programme in the State during 2017-20.

The case arises out of a petition filed by S. Loganathan of Tiruvannamalai, who sought to know under the Right to Information Act, 2005, the details of the action taken over violations of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994. He wanted to know whether any inquiry was ordered by the then Health Secretary against the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services and, if not, the copies of files relating to the initiation of such an inquiry.

Not satisfied with the reply of the Public Information Officer (PIO) and the First Appellate Authority (FAA), who denied the information sought, the petitioner moved an appeal before the TNIC. After hearing both sides, State Information Commissioner P. Thamarai Kannan said that the replies of the PIO and the FAA were not acceptable.

Passing orders in the case, Mr. Kannan directed the PIO to furnish information to the petitioner on whether the then Health Secretary had ordered or contemplated any inquiry against the then Director of Medical and Rural Health Services in connection with the violations of the THOTA Act. The PIO was told to disclose when the then Health Secretary ordered an inquiry into the irregularities alleged in the organ scam in 2017-20, and provide copies of the interim and final reports submitted by the inquiry officer.

The State Information Commissioner also directed the authorities to reveal whether any case was filed by the State government in any court in relation to the issue, and provide details of the action taken on the basis on the report of the inquiry officer. If the PIO was of the opinion that the information sought by the petitioner could not be shared, he was told to explain the provisions of the RTI Act under which such an exemption could be applied.

In case no inquiry was ordered by the then Health Secretary against the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services or in connection with the irregularities under the THOTA Act in 2017-20, the PIO was asked to file a sworn affidavit to that effect and send a copy to the petitioner.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.