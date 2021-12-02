Irregularities crop up in farm insurance requests in Tiruvarur

The Agriculture Department and Crop Insurance Company officials noticed that the total area of the crop for which insurance applications were filed by the farmers in Tiruvarur worked out to double the area of cultivation taken up during this samba and thaladi season.

As per the data available with the Agriculture Department, samba and thaladi paddy crop had been raised in 1,48,067 hectares in the district during the current season. However, crop insurance applications with farmers’ share of premium had been received for an area of 1,64,163 hectares for samba and 1,47,014 hectares for thaladi, taking the total area to 3,11,177 hectares.

Disclosing this at the agriculture grievance meeting held here on November 30, Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan said the total area for which the crop insurance cover was sought by the farmers was more than the actual area of sowing.

Hence, steps have been initiated to scrutinize the crop insurance applications in order to identify duplicate applications and/or mentioning of an excessive area of coverage.

Last season, a total of 1,27,881 farmers have insured their crop. A total of 1,14,888 farmers’ crops have become eligible for compensation, and the process of disbursement of compensation to the tune of ₹297 crore has already commenced.

At the same time, clearance was awaited from the Central government for disbursement of compensation to 9,316 farmers who have insured their crop in an excessive area of 8,406 hectares.

Further, the mismatch in bank details submitted by some farmers was also being rectified, Ms. Gayathri added.