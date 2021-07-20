Irregularities being checked: Minister

Private nursing colleges and allied health sciences institutions under scanner

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has directed officials to look into private nursing colleges and allied health sciences institutions that have come up in 10 years.

“A number of private nursing colleges and allied health sciences institutions them were established without basic infrastructure. Some do not have their own buildings, and run from rented premises. Some have obtained permissions by paying bribes. They do not offer proper education. We are now checking how many institutions were granted permissions in the last 10 years, how many have proper infrastructure, and how many were granted permission on receiving bribes. Once we compile the information, we will not hesitate to cancel the licenses of violators,” he said.

“In the beginning, PPE kits were purchased at ₹700. Three months ago, this was brought down to ₹350. The procurement was done through nomination. Now when we float tenders, the same company is taking part in the process offering the same PPE kits for ₹130. So a lot of money was wasted,” he said.

He added that inquiries were under way to find out who was responsible for these irregularities.