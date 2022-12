IRPS officer posted as Mission Director of Competitive Exams under ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme

December 08, 2022 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer C. Sudhagaran has been posted as the Mission Director of Competitive Exams, under ‘Naan Mudhalvan Scheme’, in the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation on deputation. He was until recently the Senior Divisional Personnel Officer of the Southern Railway’s Madurai Division. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.