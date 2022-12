December 08, 2022 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer C. Sudhagaran has been posted as the Mission Director of Competitive Exams, under ‘Naan Mudhalvan Scheme’, in the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation on deputation. He was until recently the Senior Divisional Personnel Officer of the Southern Railway’s Madurai Division.