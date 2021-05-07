Irai Anbu is the new Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary

File photo of V. Irai Anbu.

CHENNAI

07 May 2021 17:30 IST

Irai Anbu holding the rank of Additional Chief Secretary, was until recently the Director of Anna Institute of Management.

The DMK government, which assumed office on Friday appointed senior IAS officer V. Irai Anbu as the new Chief Secretary.

Incumbent Rajeev Ranjan was transferred and posted as Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited.

