IPS officers transferred in TN

CHENNAI

27 June 2021 14:58 IST

The State government has announced a minor reshuffle of IPS officers in Tamil Nadu.

While J Loganathan, IG, Armed reserve has been posted as Additional Commissioner of police, headquarters, Greater Chennai Police, M Ganeshmoorthy, who used to occupy the post has been transferred and posted as IG, headquarters in the existing vacancy.

Advertising

Advertising

M Rajarajan, deputy commissioner of police, Law and Order, Tirunelveli city, has been posted as superintendent of police/principal, police recruit school, Perurani, Tuticorin. S. Senthil, who used to hold the post has been posted as commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police, Poonamallee.

T. P Suresh Kumar, commandant,Tamil Nadu Special Police, Poonamallee. has been posted as deputy commissioner of police, Law and Order, Tirunelveli city.