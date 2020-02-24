IPS officers promoted, transferred

In a reshuffle, the State government has announced transfers and postings of five officers, including Sunil Kumar, ADGP, chief vigilance officer, Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited, who has been promoted as the Director General of Police and posted as Chairman, Uniformed Services Recruitment Board, Chennai, in the existing vacancy.

Sunil Kumar Singh, ADGP, Economic Offences Wing, Chennai has been promoted and posted as the DGP/Inspector General of Prisons by upgrading his post. ADGP Abash Kumar, who was serving as the Inspector General of Prisons, has been posted as the ADGP, Economic Offences Wing, Chennai. S. Davidson Devasirvatham, IG, who was serving as Commissioner, Madurai City, has been promoted as ADGP and will continue as Commissioner of Police, Madurai city, in the upgraded post.

S. N. Seshasai, IG, Welfare, has been promoted and posted as ADGP Special Task Force, Erode.