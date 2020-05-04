IPS officer tests positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

A Deputy Commissioner of Police in Chennai City has tested positive to COVID-19, police sources said on Monday.
The officer who was supervising crowd control measures at Koyambedu fruits & vegetable market and even conducted a couple of visits/inspections there tested positive for the virus on Monday, the sources said.
The official was immediately quarantined and health officials were in the process of taking samples of his close contacts, including family members, colleagues and friends he had met since then.
Koyambedu has become a hotspot in Tamil Nadu for COVID-19 infections with hundreds of people who worked or visited the market, testing positive. Many people who moved back to their native districts also carried the virus, the sources said, adding that officials were in the process of shutting down the Koyambedu market.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.