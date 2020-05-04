IPS officer tests positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

A Deputy Commissioner of Police in Chennai City has tested positive to COVID-19, police sources said on Monday.

The officer who was supervising crowd control measures at Koyambedu fruits & vegetable market and even conducted a couple of visits/inspections there tested positive for the virus on Monday, the sources said.

The official was immediately quarantined and health officials were in the process of taking samples of his close contacts, including family members, colleagues and friends he had met since then.

Koyambedu has become a hotspot in Tamil Nadu for COVID-19 infections with hundreds of people who worked or visited the market, testing positive. Many people who moved back to their native districts also carried the virus, the sources said, adding that officials were in the process of shutting down the Koyambedu market.