ADVERTISEMENT

IPS officer Pramod Kumar submits additional grounds for discharge petition in extortion case

October 31, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The case is linked to the cheating of several investors of about ₹930 crore by Tiruppur-based Paazee Forex Trading India Private Limited in 2009

The Hindu Bureau

Inspector General of Police Pramod Kumar, an accused in an extortion case that is connected to the multi-crore Paazee forex scam, on Tuesday submitted additional grounds for his discharge petition that was filed before the CBI court last week. The Second Additional District Court, which handles CBI cases, will hear the petition on Wednesday.

The Court sources said that Mr. Kumar’s counsel submitted the additional grounds for the discharge petition that was filed on October 27 in the 2012 case. The plea is to seek the court to discharge him from the case before the framing of charges. A senior counsel from Chennai is likely to appear before the court for Mr. Kumar on Wednesday.

The five accused in the case are Mr. Kumar; N. Rajendran, who worked as deputy superintendent of police at Tiruppur town; V. Mohanraj, who was inspector of Central Crime Branch at Tiruppur; John Prabakar alias Annachi, a friend of the IPS officer from Mylapore; and N. Senthil Kumar, a resident of Tiruppur.

On October 27, the court recalled a non-bailable warrant that was issued against Mr. Kumar and directed him to appear before it without fail on November 4.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The case is linked to the cheating of several investors of about ₹930 crore by Tiruppur-based Paazee Forex Trading India Private Limited in 2009.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US