ADVERTISEMENT

IPS officer Pramod Kumar moves HC for being considered to the post of DGP

May 24, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice R.N. Manjula grant two weeks' time to the State government to respond to his writ petition

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Wednesday granted two weeks to the State government for responding to a writ petition filed by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Pramod Kumar to consider him, too, for the post of Director-General of Police (DGP).

Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice R.N. Manjula accepted a request made by State government Pleader P. Muthukumar to grant him time to obtain instructions from the government on promoting the 1989 batch officer.

In his affidavit, Mr. Kumar had said the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested him in 2012 in an extortion case connected with the Pazee forex scam. Then, he was serving in the rank of Inspector General of Police but got suspended from service. Subsequently, his suspension was set aside but the promotion to the post of Additional Director General of Police in 2014 and subsequently to the post of DGP did not come forth, though his batchmates and juniors were promoted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the incumbent DGP and Head of Police Force C. Sylendra Babu is to retire from service on June 30 this year, the petitioner sought a direction to the State government to consider his name as well, along with others for the coveted post.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US