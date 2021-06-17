IPS officer posted as OSD to IT Dept.

G. Venkataraman

CHENNAI

17 June 2021 00:06 IST

Fillip to e-governance at Secretariat

The Tamil Nadu government has chosen a senior IPS officer as the Officer on Special Duty to expedite the implementation of e-governance at the Secretariat, police sources said on Wednesday.

Additional Director-General of Police G. Venkataraman, who is heading the Cyber Crime Wing of the Tamil Nadu police, was given the additional charge as the Officer on Special Duty, Information Technology Department, a newly created post in the rank of ADGP.

Mr. Venkataraman, an IPS officer of the 1994 batch, played a key role in the implementation of e-governance in the police headquarters. Then Inspector-General of Police, Administration, he formed a team of police officers who had expertise in information technology applications and brought about paperless file movement in the office of the Director-General of Police. Barring court affidavits or tender finalisation orders wherein the physical signatures of officers is imperative, all other files are paperless in the police headquarters.

Mr. Venkataraman and his team extended the e-governance platform to all the city and district police headquarters where paperless administration is in various stages of implementation.

Hundreds of ministerial staff dealing with the day-to-day administrative file movement in the police department were trained in the physical to virtual file transformation.