IOCL’s launches campaign to reassure customers

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) has launched a campaign to create confidence in its customers that it was safe to enter its outlets. Around 1,000 urban bunks will be part of the exercise that will focus on two-wheeler and four-wheel vehicle users.
“Now that the unlock process is on, we find that many people are afraid to venture out of their homes. And customer behaviour has changed. They look at safety first and then brands. We want to tell our customers that our bunks are safe,” said a senior official.
Personnel at IOCL outlets maintain physical distancing, and follow safe hygiene practices, he said. Over the last few weeks during the lockdown, the attendants had acquired enough practice to ensure these norms were followed, said another official. Already bunks refused to sell fuel to customers who turned up without masks, he added.
Called Aruvadhu Naal Aruvadai, the campaign would be on till October end. Customers who are not part of the extra rewards scheme would be made its members so that they could benefit from points gained through filling petrol.
