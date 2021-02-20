IOCL South gets a new director

CHENNAI

20 February 2021 04:40 IST

K. Sailendra has taken over as the executive director (Regional Services), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., southern region, comprising Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala and Lakshadweep.

Besides being the regional in-charge for key areas, he will be the regional-level coordinator for the States and the Union Territories, a release said.

