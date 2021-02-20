Tamil Nadu

IOCL South gets a new director

K. Sailendra has taken over as the executive director (Regional Services), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., southern region, comprising Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala and Lakshadweep.

Besides being the regional in-charge for key areas, he will be the regional-level coordinator for the States and the Union Territories, a release said.

