IOCL donates truck to carry vaccines

07 March 2021 01:01 IST

The ₹35-lakh custom-made truck was handed over to Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) has donated a refrigerated truck to the State government for transporting COVID-19 vaccines to various parts of the State. The refrigerated compartment would maintain a temperature in the range of two degrees Celsius to eight degrees Celsius.

The ₹35-lakh custom-made truck was handed over to Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan by P. Jayadevan, Executive Director, IOCL, Tamil Nadu, in the presence of T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, and Arun Kumar, Economic Advisor, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The truck is part of the equipment worth ₹3.24 crore being given by IOCL and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. under their corporate social responsibility programme to the State government.

