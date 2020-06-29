IOC urges consumers to switch to online mode of payment

Oil major Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has urged cooking gas customers to switch over to cashless payment modes when they pay for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) refills.
The company’s request comes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic when handling of cash is being avoided. At present, on the delivery of refills, most consumers pay cash to the delivery personnel.
Online payments can be made while making bookings or using a link in the confirmatory message sent by the company. Some delivery personnel also carry point-of-sale card machines. Though there has been a marginal increase in online payments since COVID-19 broke out, many still pay by cash.
Lakshmi, a consumer in Anna Nagar, said that she and her husband are paid in cash, which is why all their transactions are in cash. A distributor said the lack of helplines to resolve payment issues was a problem. "There have been instances of consumers making the payment, the cash being debited from their account but the transaction doesn’t reflect in our system. The customer will end up paying double since the delivery boy won't hand over the cylinder unless he is paid. The amount will not even be reversed to the customer. In the month end when the rates change, consumers sometimes refuse to pay the difference," he explained.
For clarification, consumers can call Indane Customer Service Cell from 9.30 a.m. to 5.15 p.m. on all working days.
For Chennai it is 044- 24339236 / 24339246, Madurai it is 0452-2533956, Tiruchy it is 0431-2740066 / 2740880 and Coimbatore - 0422-2247396 / 2240696.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath