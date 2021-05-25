IOC brings in 140 tonnes of oxygen from Singapore

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has begun moving 140 tonnes of oxygen to Chennai and Salem sourced from Singapore via ships. The ISO containers are being moved from Vishakapatnam and are likely to reach their destinations by Tuesday.

P. Jayadevan, executive director, IOCL said that the oxygen would be kept at these locations from where the State government would move the oxygen to locations that have the need.

Meanwhile, to ensure uninterrupted fuel and LPG supplies, the State government has allowed oil company workers to commute by two-wheelers. "We have asked them to wear their uniforms and carry their ID cards. The police personnel on the ground have been instructed to allow them," said a source. On Monday there were instances of men working at LPG bottling plants and at terminals being stopped while commuting by two-wheelers.