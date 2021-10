CHENNAI

27 October 2021 02:30 IST

Chennai District Collector J. Vijaya Rani on Tuesday launched the disbursement of loans to 3,000 beneficiaries at an event organised by the Chennai district lead bank, Indian Overseas Bank. Loans totalling ₹1,035 crore were disbursed to 3,000 beneficiaries for purchase of houses, cars, launch of business and education.

