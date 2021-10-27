Chennai District Collector J. Vijaya Rani on Tuesday launched the disbursement of loans to 3,000 beneficiaries at an event organised by the Chennai district lead bank, Indian Overseas Bank. Loans totalling ₹1,035 crore were disbursed to 3,000 beneficiaries for purchase of houses, cars, launch of business and education.
IOB releases loans to 3,000 applicants
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
October 27, 2021 02:30 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
October 27, 2021 02:30 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Oct 27, 2021 2:30:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/iob-releases-loans-to-3000-applicants/article37182620.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story