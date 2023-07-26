ADVERTISEMENT

IOB organises special campaign for SHGs

July 26, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

An amount of ₹16.58 crore was extended to 97 beneficiaries in Chennai-1 and Chennai-2 constituencies by the bank at the event, according to a statement

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Wednesday organised a special campaign for self-help groups across all districts of Tamil Nadu.

An amount of ₹16.58 crore was extended to 97 beneficiaries in Chennai-1 and Chennai-2 constituencies by the bank at the event, according to a statement. IOB in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Livelihood Promotion Society, aims to promote financial empowerment to self-help groups through these initiatives, it added.

Chennai District Collector M Aruna, S. Srimathy, Executive Director of Indian Overseas Bank, N. Srinivasan, Project Officer of Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihoods Mission, and Devendar Kumar, Chief Regional Manager, Chennai-1, IOB were present. 

Across all districts of Tamil Nadu, IOB has provided loans to a total of 1343 beneficiaries, amounting to ₹151.62 crores, under various welfare schemes for self-help groups. Additionally, these beneficiaries have been enrolled in social security schemes, such as Suraksha BimaYojana, Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, among others.

