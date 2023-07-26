HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IOB organises special campaign for SHGs

An amount of ₹16.58 crore was extended to 97 beneficiaries in Chennai-1 and Chennai-2 constituencies by the bank at the event, according to a statement

July 26, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Wednesday organised a special campaign for self-help groups across all districts of Tamil Nadu.

An amount of ₹16.58 crore was extended to 97 beneficiaries in Chennai-1 and Chennai-2 constituencies by the bank at the event, according to a statement. IOB in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Livelihood Promotion Society, aims to promote financial empowerment to self-help groups through these initiatives, it added.

Chennai District Collector M Aruna, S. Srimathy, Executive Director of Indian Overseas Bank, N. Srinivasan, Project Officer of Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihoods Mission, and Devendar Kumar, Chief Regional Manager, Chennai-1, IOB were present. 

Across all districts of Tamil Nadu, IOB has provided loans to a total of 1343 beneficiaries, amounting to ₹151.62 crores, under various welfare schemes for self-help groups. Additionally, these beneficiaries have been enrolled in social security schemes, such as Suraksha BimaYojana, Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, among others.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.