IOB conducts mega customer outreach programme

February 23, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Overseas Bank, Lead Bank Chennai, in association with all the banks of Chennai district, conducted a mega customer outreach programme at Anna Centenary Library Auditorium as a part of AKAM celebrations.

Loans under government-sponsored schemes, priority sector lending, and enrolment of Jan Suraksha schemes were covered. A cheque of ₹ 402.32 crore towards 5,569 beneficiaries of government-sponsored schemes and priority sector lending was unveiled in the presence Chennai Collector S. Amirtha Jothi. Indian Overseas Bank alone accounted for sanctioning loans totalling ₹60.24 to 357 beneficiaries.

