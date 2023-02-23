HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IOB conducts mega customer outreach programme

February 23, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Overseas Bank, Lead Bank Chennai, in association with all the banks of Chennai district, conducted a mega customer outreach programme at Anna Centenary Library Auditorium as a part of AKAM celebrations.

Loans under government-sponsored schemes, priority sector lending, and enrolment of Jan Suraksha schemes were covered. A cheque of ₹ 402.32 crore towards 5,569 beneficiaries of government-sponsored schemes and priority sector lending was unveiled in the presence Chennai Collector S. Amirtha Jothi. Indian Overseas Bank alone accounted for sanctioning loans totalling ₹60.24 to 357 beneficiaries. 

Related Topics

banking / loans / Chennai

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.