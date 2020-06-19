Involvement of labour sufficient to declare employee as workman: Labour Court

CHENNAI

19 June 2020

Company argues petitioner was not a workman as he was performing managerial activities

The Labour Court in Chennai has ruled that involvement of physical and technical labour is sufficient to determine whether an employee is a workman within the definition of Section 2(s) of the Industrial Disputes Act. The verdict came in a dispute between a worker and Eveready Industries India Limited.

Md. Thanveerulla Sherif moved a petition against the company alleging illegal termination of service and sought his reinstatement with continuity of service with full back wages and consequential benefits.

According to his petition, his last designation was Executive, production. In November 2017, the company announced leave with wages for all workers at its Thiruvottiyur factory, where it was manufacturing dry battery cells. The company had decided to close the factory, stating that it was economically unviable.

After one month, the company announced Voluntary Retirement Scheme for the workers. However, Sherif refused to resign and sought work in the factory.

When he reported for work in November the next year, the company informed that he was orally terminated and he was not allowed to work in the factory, according to his petition.

Sherif also said that the company sent a letter in January 2019 stating that he was transferred to its factory at Matia in Assam.

Since the management designated him as Executive, production, it did not give the benefits of settlement, he added.

In its response, the company said a settlement was entered between the management and the employees’ union, where it was agreed that all the workmen of the factory should submit their resignations and opt for a voluntary retirement scheme which was mooted by the management.

“The demands of the union in favour of the workmen did not ever include the demands of the managerial staff like the petitioner. He was performing managerial and supervisory activities. The petitioner was not a workman. Therefore, the dispute is not maintainable,” it added.

The Labour Court noted that to decide whether an employee is a workman, it is always not necessary that he shall be a member of the workers’ union existing in the said company and the criteria required is the contribution of labour which involves skilled, technical labour among others.

It noted that in the present case the nature of employment of the petitioner involved the contribution of physical labour which involved technical and clerical knowledge also and so he is a workman and dismissed the objection raised by the company.

It set aside the order of termination of service and awarded compensation of ₹5 lakh in lieu of the worker’s claim against the management for reinstatement with continuity of service and back wages.