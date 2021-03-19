Invoking MGR in Dharapuram

Tiruppur

19 March 2021 01:11 IST

Less than a month after the BJP erected a cut-out of former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran in Coimbatore, it roped in two look-alikes of MGR for its roadshow in Dharapuram on Thursday. One resembled the actor, and the other took on his ‘politician look’. Look-alikes of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were also thrown into the mix. The show was held for BJP State president L. Murugan, who filed his nomination for the Dharapuram (Reserved) constituency on Thursday.

