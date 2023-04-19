Invoke Goondas Act against those who put up illegal electric fences around farmland, leading to elephant deaths, High Court tells govt.

April 19, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Tuesday underscored the need for the Tamil Nadu government to take stern action, such as invocation of the Goondas Act, against those who put up illegal electric fences around their farmland, leading to the electrocution of elephants and other wild animals.

Justices N. Sathish Kumar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy said it was essential to send a strong message to such people and discourage them from indulging in illegalities. Invocation of the preventive detention laws would help in making them understand the seriousness, the judges said.

The observations were made at the hearing of a contempt of court petition filed against Principal Chief Conservator of Forests-cum-Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R. Reddy and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) chairman Rajesh Lakhoni.

The petition was filed after the electrocution of two female elephants and a ‘makhna’ (a male elephant without tasks) in an electric fence around a farmland in Dharmapuri district on March 7 and the electrocution of a tusker in a high-tension power line in the same district on March 18.

When Mr. Reddy and Mr. Lakhoni appeared before the court on Tuesday in response to the March 23 order summoning them, Justice Chakravarthy told the officials that at least five more elephants were electrocuted in various districts across the State after they ordered notice on the contempt petition.

Referring to the 2023-24 policy note of the Energy Department placed before the Assembly on April 10, the judge said the note stated that 79 elephants had been electrocuted in the State in the last 10 years and 48 (61%) of these deaths were due to illegal electric fences erected by farmers.

The judge said there appeared to be a spurt in the death of elephants due to electrocution in the recent times since nearly 10 elephants had died in the last 40 days. Therefore, due seriousness must be shown not only in drafting policies but also in implementing them on the ground, he insisted.

Additional Advocate-General J. Ravindran told the court that Tangedco had come up with a 10-point action plan to save elephants from electrocution and implement it fully within a year. He said periodic inspections were being carried out by officials to rectify sagging power lines. Tenders would be floated before May 31 to install the Distribution Transfer Management System, which would disconnect power supply to the cables that snap. He also said the farmer who was responsible for the electrocution of three pachyderms in Dharmapuri was detained under the Goondas Act.

After recording his submissions, the judges adjourned the contempt petition for further hearing to June 8 and dispensed with the appearance of the two officials.