Invite protesting ration shop workers for talks, AIADMK urges Stalin

They should not be forced to buy unsold condiments, says Panneerselvam

They should not be forced to buy unsold condiments, says Panneerselvam

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Thursday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure workers in ration shops are not forced to buy unsold condiments and insisted that they be invited for talks to sort out various demands, including the revision of their dearness allowance.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam cited media reports that condiments low on quality were not being sold in ration shops and that workers there were being forced to buy them and that a sum of ₹1,500 was being debited from their salaries.

“Activities like these have been going on since the past six months. I had issued a statement opposing this in January this year. But, these media reports make it clear that no action has been taken by the government in this regard,” Mr. Panneerselvam said.

This was adding insult to the injury, as their dearness allowance had not been increased. Though they had been raising their demand for revising the DA like the State government employees and teachers in January this year, it had not been granted, he pointed out.

Instead of inviting the protesting staff for talks, the government had indulged in anti-labour practices by holding back the pay on days they did not report for work, Mr. Panneerselvam said and added the AIADMK would support the reasonable demands of these workers.

“A good government would be the one which would stop forcing them to buy condiments from the ration shops and invite them for talks to iron out the issues. If the government attempts to crush them down, it is not acceptable and in fact condemnable,” Mr. Panneerselvam said.