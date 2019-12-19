Invite only official spokespersons for TV debates, says AIADMK

The AIADMK on Thursday reiterated its appeal to the media to invite only spokespersons of the party to ascertain its position on various issues.​

​“The party has nothing to do with views of those whose names do not figure in the list of spokespersons,” a release issued by the party headquarters stated, recalling that in June, it had sent a letter to the media, making a similar appeal.​

The AIADMK took exception to a Tamil private television channel presenting an expelled member as a representative of the party in a recent debate. ​