Invite only official spokespersons for TV debates, says AIADMK

The party took exception to a Tamil private television channel presenting an expelled member as a representative of the party in a recent debate

The AIADMK on Thursday reiterated its appeal to the media to invite only spokespersons of the party to ascertain its position on various issues.​

​“The party has nothing to do with views of those whose names do not figure in the list of spokespersons,” a release issued by the party headquarters stated, recalling that in June, it had sent a letter to the media, making a similar appeal.​

The AIADMK took exception to a Tamil private television channel presenting an expelled member as a representative of the party in a recent debate. ​

