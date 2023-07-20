Investors in U.S. seeing Tamil Nadu as an entry point to India: Industries Minister

July 20, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - CHENNAI

Investors in the U.S. are seeing Tamil Nadu as an entry point to India, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce T.R.B. Rajaa said on Wednesday.

The Minister met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and briefed him about the discussions that he and his team had with industries, start-ups, venture capitalists and businessmen during his one-week visit to the U.S. recently. The team had visited San Francisco, Austin and Dallas. “The outcome was positive. Many companies recognised the work of the Chief Minister and how the State is leading in almost all the sectors. They were happy about the human capital in the State and the equal opportunities that have been given to women workforce,” Mr. Rajaa said.

The Minister also met representatives of the global shipping firm UPS. The firm has said that it would open its first centre in Chennai in August. In March 2023, officials from the firm, during an interaction with The Hindu, mentioned that they had taken a space spanning 65,000 sq. ft at RMZ One Paramount at Porur in Chennai. Officials from the firm said that Chennai was an important market for the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

The delegation had also met representatives of a prominent company in the Life Sciences sector and manufacturers in the electronics space. “We don’t want to share the names. We will announce it when we finalise things,” the Minister said, adding that the focus was on creating high-level jobs.

He further said that there would be more focus on research and development and setting up of testing labs and centres of excellence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.