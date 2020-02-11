Tamil Nadu

Investors cheated of over ₹3 crore

more-in

Investors who were cheated by a private company sought the help of Superintendent of Police, Vellore, Pravesh Kumar here on Monday.

In a petition submitted by S. Chandra of Gudiyatham, claimed that she along with other investors had lost over ₹3 crore to one K. Lakshmanan, who lured them to invest in his business.

She said Lakshmanan along with two others, Adityakumaran and Venkat alias Venkatraman, made tall promises of getting periodic returns through export of seafood.

In the complaint Ms. Chandra said they conducted regular meetings with the investors.

They asked for more investments between 2018-19 before absconding when people started asking for the returns. Police said similar cases were pending against the three and they are investigating.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
fraud
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 4:50:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/investors-cheated-of-over-3-crore/article30787048.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY