Investors cheated of over ₹3 crore

Investors who were cheated by a private company sought the help of Superintendent of Police, Vellore, Pravesh Kumar here on Monday.

In a petition submitted by S. Chandra of Gudiyatham, claimed that she along with other investors had lost over ₹3 crore to one K. Lakshmanan, who lured them to invest in his business.

She said Lakshmanan along with two others, Adityakumaran and Venkat alias Venkatraman, made tall promises of getting periodic returns through export of seafood.

In the complaint Ms. Chandra said they conducted regular meetings with the investors.

They asked for more investments between 2018-19 before absconding when people started asking for the returns. Police said similar cases were pending against the three and they are investigating.