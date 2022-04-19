Investments take time to fructify, says Thennarasu

‘This time, Chief Minister himself will monitor the projects’

When questions were raised in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday about the various MoUs signed by the DMK government in the last eleven months, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said investments take time to fructify.

Roughly, 25% of investments committed during the first edition of Global Investors Meet (GIM), which happened in 2015 have been realised and in the case of GIM-2, which took place in 2019, around 26.38% have been realised, he pointed out.

Stating that this time Chief Minister M.K. Stalin himself would be monitoring each of these projects through the dashboard, Mr. Thennarasu added that the Valimai cement launched by the State government had got a good response.

Greenfield airport

He also said four places were identified for the greenfield airport and a team of Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials visited the sites and submitted their feasibility report. “Based on the report, we will finalise the location soon,” he said.

The Industries department policy note also had a mention about the proposed Neyveli airport. “The infrastructure facilities for flight operation at Neyveli airport are ready and license from Director General of Civil Aviation is awaited. Flight operations will commence thereafter,” it said.