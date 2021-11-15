Tamil Nadu

Investment app under CB-CID probe

The Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID) has filed a case against the Power Bank Investment app on charge of cheating hundreds of customers.

The Cyber Crime Cell of the CB-CID has advised any customers who had fallen victim to this money app to register their complaints with the investigating officer on phone: 9444128512.

A CB-CID official said several complaints were received stating that an app in the Google Play Store had been cheating customers by claiming to double investments in a short span of time.

Customers cheated by the app can mail their complaints to cbcyber@nic.in.


