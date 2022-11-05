Tamil Nadu

Investiture ceremony for students held at Maharishi Vidya Mandir in Vellore

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi with the students at Maharishi Vidya Mandir in Vellore on Saturday.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi with the students at Maharishi Vidya Mandir in Vellore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

An investiture ceremony was held for students of Maharishi Vidya Mandir for the academic year 2022-2023 on the campus in Vellore on Saturday.

According to a press release, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi was the chief guest. She presented the badges to the newly-elected students. She also exhorted the office-bearers to be impartial and honest in discharging their duties. The new office-bearers took oath to carry out their duties with sincerity, integrity and loyalty towards the school and society.

On the occasion, school trustees, Vinod and Nandha Kishore; J.L. Eswarappan, MLA (Arcot); Divya Kamalaprasad, chairman, Kaniyambadi town panchayat participated, the release said.


