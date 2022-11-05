Investiture ceremony for students held at Maharishi Vidya Mandir in Vellore

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi with the students at Maharishi Vidya Mandir in Vellore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

An investiture ceremony was held for students of Maharishi Vidya Mandir for the academic year 2022-2023 on the campus in Vellore on Saturday.

According to a press release, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi was the chief guest. She presented the badges to the newly-elected students. She also exhorted the office-bearers to be impartial and honest in discharging their duties. The new office-bearers took oath to carry out their duties with sincerity, integrity and loyalty towards the school and society.

On the occasion, school trustees, Vinod and Nandha Kishore; J.L. Eswarappan, MLA (Arcot); Divya Kamalaprasad, chairman, Kaniyambadi town panchayat participated, the release said.