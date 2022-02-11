Investigation ordered into hijab row

PUDUCHERRY

11 February 2022 01:37 IST

The Education Department on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the incident in which a teacher at a government school in Ariyankuppam directed a Muslim girl student not to wear hijab while attending school.

Minister for Education A. Namassivayam has directed Joint Director of School Education to inquire into the incident. The decision to order a probe was announced by the Minister when leaders of rights organisations met him at the Assembly on Thursday.

