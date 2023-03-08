Investigation completed in Kallakurichi schoolgirl death case, CB-CID informs Madras HC

March 08, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) on Wednesday told the Madras High Court that it had completed the investigation into the death of a Class XII girl inside a private school building at Kaniyamoor in Kallakurichi district on July 13, 2022, and that the final report will be filed within two weeks.

Appearing before Justice G. Chandrasekharan, Government Advocate (criminal side) S. Santhosh said the CB-CID sleuths had also received the forensic analysis report with respect to the girl’s mobile phone, which was obtained from her mother only after repeated court directions due to her reluctance to part with the gadget.

Since the investigation had been completed with respect to all other aspects, the investigating officer had planned to file the final report before the jurisdictional court during the next week or so, the law officer told the court. The submission was made during the hearing of a case in which the court had been monitoring the investigation.

Unprecedented violence had erupted in Kaniyamoor on July 17, three days after the girl’s death, when a mob indulged in ransacking and arson of the school building. Initially, the death case was investigated by the local police, and hence, the girl’s father, Ramalingam, moved the High Court, insisting on a CB-CID probe.

However, even before the court could pass orders, the Director-General of Police transferred the investigation to the CB-CID suo motu, and therefore, the court decided to monitor the investigation. The investigating agency filed a series of status reports in the last seven months and obtained further time to complete the probe.

On February 22, the girl’s mother, A.P. Selvi, moved a writ petition stating that she had no faith in the CB-CID. She insisted on the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by a retired High Court judge, to probe the death of her daughter.

Her petition was clubbed with her husband’s, and they were heard together on Wednesday, when the Government Advocate informed the court of the CB-CID having completed the investigation. The judge recorded the submission and adjourned both the petitions for further hearing after two weeks.

When the petitioners’ counsel, R. Sankarasubbu, cast doubt on the probe conducted by the CB-CID, the judge said further investigation could be ordered even after the final report was filed, if the court felt it was necessary.