Invasive fish species affecting natives in Korattur lake

A survey of Korattur lake in Chennai undertaken by a group of native fish enthusiasts and inland fishermen on Sunday has found multiple invasive fish species in the waterbody, which they suspect are affecting the natives.

Native fish enthusiast Beta Mahatvaraj said: “Invasive fish such as plecos destabilise the eco system in the waterbody. They are burrowers and can excavate the earth.”

Due to their armoured plating on themselves and less meat, birds rarely feed on them and they continue to affect the native Indian fish species, he said. On Sunday, they caught plecos, tilapias, Midas cichlids, flowerhorns, Gambusia, among others.

When asked about Gambusia serving the purpose of controlling mosquito larvae, Mr. Mahatvaraj said there were native species such as Indian killifish and Indian ricefish (Oryzias) that could serve the same purpose, as they were surface dwellers too. He has been studying native Indian fishes and one of them has been named after him.

S. Sekharan, secretary of Korattur Aeri Padukappu Makkal Iyakkam, who invited the enthusiasts to undertake the survey said they have been proposing to declare the waterbody a bird sanctuary, as multiple bird species visited. They moved the National Green Tribunal and obtained a stay on industrial effluents being let into the waterbody.

Pointing out there were seven villages near the lake with over several inland fishermen, Mr. Sekharan said the fishermen too were keen to protect the waterbody. Earlier, fish catch from Korattur lake was avoided but now, the scenario is changing, he said. A few fishermen too were part of the survey on Sunday, who felt the invasive fish species were affecting the natives and eventually their catch.