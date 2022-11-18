Invalid faculty appointments in Madras University raise several questions

November 18, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

On Thursday, the Madras High Court declared the appointment of 254 teachers to Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board colleges as invalid.

The trust runs six colleges, including two in Kancheepuram, one in Cuddalore and four in Chennai. Five of them are affiliated to the University of Madras.

The verdict was based on a 176-page report submitted by the Director of Collegiate Education in October to the Court.

The appointments of these teachers were made between 2013 and 2015.

Former university teachers have questioned the method in which the teachers who did not have sufficient qualification were given the position.

In some instances, the candidates were given qualifying marks though they did not have teaching experience. For some faculty, more than eligible marks were awarded for teaching experience.

Such irregularities have raised questions about how the university approved the selection of the faculty.

The university has a system of appointing experts to the selection committee who have a say in the appointment of teachers in colleges. The Syndicate, which includes ex-officio members from the State government besides senior professors from the university, approves their appointments subsequently.

“Why did the university professors, who were experts serving in this selection committee, not protest against this faulty selection process? Also, how did the university grant qualification approval to the unqualified teachers who were appointed,” asked a former university professor.

The university officials are awaiting a copy of the judgment to react.