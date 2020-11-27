Cyclone Nivar | Inundated regions go without power

CHENNAI

27 November 2020 01:05 IST

Supply being restored depending on situation in a locality, say Tangedco officials

The power supply, which was turned off in several parts of the city to prevent electrical accidents due to waterlogging and damage to infrastructure from Cyclone Nivar on Wednesday, was resumed in phases.

While power supply was restored in core areas of the city, several inundated pockets in south Chennai remained without electricity.

The Tangedco switched off power supply from Wednesday morning depending on the situation in a locality.

A senior official said that supply was restored on Thursday morning. Except for some areas in Perumabkkam, Madipakkam, Ullagaram-Puzhithivakkam, Varadarajapuram in Mudichur which were heavily inundated and parts of Velachery, Adambakkam, and Pallikaranai, electricity supply was restored in most areas of south Chennai.

Raghavan, a resident of Ullagaram, rued that they were left without power supply for more than 12 hours. He said the power supply, which was cut off on Wednesday noon, was restored only in the evening on Thursday.

Power supply in some parts of north Chennai such as Choolai, Pulianthope, Perambur and Vyasarpadi, was yet to be restored due to flooding.

Electricity Minister P. Thangamani, who visited the various inundated areas of Perumbakkam, Adambakkam and Madipakkam, said more than 80% power supply was restored in the city.

In Madipakkam, Perumbakkam and Adambakkam, power supply could not be provided because of water stagnation and so the electricity officials were coordinating with the civic body to pump out water to restore electricity.

Giving priority to human safety, feeders were shut down voluntarily by the electricity officials on Wednesday.

In Chennai, which has more than 1,700 feeders, only 100 feeders remained to be charged, he said.

Similarly in the three districts of Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram, the officials had been restoring power to residential areas as early as possible, he added.

Mr. Thangamani said the damage to electricity infrastructure in the 16 districts affected by Cyclone Nivar was minimal because of the preparatory work done by the officials.