Tamil Nadu

Introduce Metro Rail in Madurai: PIL plea

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the Centre and the State on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the governments to introduce Metro Rail service in Madurai. In his petition, taken up by a Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi, K.K. Ramesh of Madurai said in the view of the increasing traffic congestion in the city, there was a need for Metro Rail service.

