Introduce medicine, engineering courses in Tamil, Amit Shah tells T.N. government

(From left) Union Minister of State L. Murugan, Home Minister Amit Shah, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, India Cements Ltd. Vice-Chairman N. Srinivasan and India Cements Ltd. Whole-time Director Rupa Gurunath releasing the stamp on Saturday in Chennai.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asked the Tamil Nadu government to teach medical and engineering courses in Tamil.

“In many States, medical and engineering courses are taught in the mother tongue. A lot of students who studied in Tamil medium join engineering colleges, and if they are taught in Tamil, they can study well. This will encourage research in their subjects. It is my request,” he said while speaking at the 75th anniversary celebrations of India Cements in Chennai on Saturday.

Mr. Shah said Tamil was one of the ancient languages in the world, and Tamil literature was also very ancient. “Preserving and promoting the Tamil language is the responsibility of the entire nation. If the State government introduced Tamil as a medium of instruction in medical and technical education, it will be considered a great service to the language’s promotion,” he said.

Mr. Shah also released a special stamp to mark the occasion and unveiled India’s first 3D-printed monument Ananta Siras, which has been installed at the company’s corporate office in the city.

Stating that India was growing fast under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said by 2025, it would become a $5 trillion economy. “I can say this for sure because in the last eight years, India’s economy has moved from the 11th position to the 5th position. Recently, there is a report from Morgan Stanley saying that India will reach the third place in 2027.” he noted.

More investments

Mr. Shah said the Prime Minister had given special attention to Tamil Nadu, and the defence industrial corridor in Chennai, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Salem and Hosur had helped Tamil Nadu to attract investment in the sector.

State Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the cement industry played a pivotal role in economic development and was an integral part of the growth trajectory of the nation. N. Srinivasan, Vice-Chairman, and MD, India Cements, requested Mr. Shah to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act to remove the anomaly on mining lease and ownership of land since the policy framework was under the Union government. Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan, Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, among others participated.