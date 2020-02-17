AIADMK has perfected funny-money accounting: Palanivel Thiagarajan

The AIADMK government has presented a budget without populist schemes. DMK IT wing head and legislator Palanivel Thiagarajan, an ex-banker, contends that populist schemes might come as part of the Chief Minister’s announcements and why such announcements under Rule 110 in the Assembly are bad. In an interview with The Hindu on Sunday, he accuses the AIADMK government of managing the economy badly and also talks about his party affairs.

Excerpts:

Just a year before the 2021 Assembly polls, Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam in the last full budget of this government did not announce any populist scheme. Do you think rising debts could be a reason?

They have already projected rather massive schemes and grants and subsidies year over year. Just because the man has not announced on what it is going to be used for, it doesn’t mean they are not going to do it. I believe these numbers [provided in the TN budget] are just meaningless numbers. The gap between what they said they will do in the budget, what they said they have done in revised estimates and what they end up doing eventually is huge. Even between revised estimate and final account, there has been increase. They would they would have revenue deficit of ₹14,000 crore in 2019-20, but in the revised estimate the figures went up to ₹25,000 crore. They have perfected the art of funny money accounting.

In the old days, Ministers did their job. But now, Chief Minister has to announce new schemes under Rule 110. I guarantee you that between now and Thursday next, the CM will make some announcements under Rule 110. This is bad not just for democracy but for administration. Bad for administration because it concentrates power on one person. Bad to democracy is the sense, what is the point of having a legislature and a Cabinet. So, I don’t yet share your optimism that it is only because of debts, there are no populist schemes.

The DMK aspires to come to power in 2021, and if that happens, how do you plan to handle the situation of rising debt and manage the economy?

I am not senior enough in the party that I make policy decisions. My leader would tell the way. But in my professional opinion, as an ex-banker, I think we have to consider some serious restructuring because we have reached a point where the non-discretionary spending – pensions, salary, non-wage operational and maintenance expense and interest rates, has taken up almost 100% of the State’s own revenue. That means there is no money left to do anything on your own. But, you cannot cut down on the first three non-discretionary spending, but you can cut down the fourth – interest rates. The cost of interest rates has escalated beyond all measures.

People who do not admit their problems, can’t fix their problems. I have been saying since 2016, your biggest problem is the revenue as a percentage on GSDP has dropped dramatically. It has dropped from 14.45% during Thalaivar Kalaignar [M. Karunanidhi]’s rule to 12.67% during Ammaiyar [Jayalalithaa]’s rule to 10.4% during this rule. There are certain expenses you cannot cut out — pensions, salaries, non-wage operational and maintenance and interest rates.

The AIADMK has revoked its decision to hold public exams for Class 5 and 8. The Chief Minister has won praise for announcing that the Cauvery Delta would be declared as Protected Special Agriculture Zone. Some of your allies too welcomed it. Does the DMK have any issues to campaign against the government?

Just because you corrected your mistake [revoking public exams for Class 5 and 8], you are not me. DMK is for the Special Agriculture Zone but we are asking as to how the government is going to implement it. There are several other issues, in which the AIADMK is on other side. Why didn’t they get their alliance party over exempting NEET for Tamil Nadu? DMK wants more federalism, less centre interference, less imposition of Hindi, less intrusion of Centre in State’s rights. We are against CAA-NRC-NPR, we are against new educational policy but the AIADMK government doesn’t seem to oppose any of these.

Founded in 1949, the DMK has been led by stalwarts, including C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi. Should a party as big as the DMK need external hand-holding by electoral strategist Prashant Kishor?

It’s a deeply personal question. I feel that all powerful people in the world engage specialists as and when required. I have been a consultant for several great organisations. Every person, who has a unique skill, as long as they can add value to an organisation. They come and work for the organisation. Mr. Kishor has worked as a consultant for the BJP. Does it mean that he has shaped Mr. Modi’s policies? Such a man should be seen as a professional, who come in as a consultant. Consultants work for all different competitors in the same industry. The reason they are brought in as consultants is that they have a broader view than internal office-bearers.

Mr. Kishor has now clearly developed a particular philosophy. He is pro Constitution, against centralisation, against autocracy, against CAA, NRC and NPC and pro federalism. He has exited JD (U) over CAA.

Senior BJP leader L. Ganesan has alleged that the DMK is instigating the anti-CAA protests in Tamil Nadu. Your views…

I am appalled. It is morally reprehensible. I am a Hindu and I have faith. And I think a true Hindu would not thrust his belief on others and in fact would defend others’ faith as his own. The BJP is doing politics by dividing people based on religion. I think that is vile and uncouth and in fact, un-Hindu. My grandfather made the idol in Swamimalai and donated it to Sabaraimala. The DMK through its thiruppanis while in government has done more service to Hinduism that all Brahmins combined. I have done more to Hinduism that Mr. Ganesan and H. Raja combined.

Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar has said only those without proper understanding of the CAA are staging a protest against the CAA…

The CAA is not a complicated law. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said “Aap chronology samajh lijiye [You all please understand the chronology – to say that the CAB will come and then the NRC]”. Either Mr. Udhayakumar is genuinely unaware of the CAA or he is playing petty politics. Let Mr. Udhayakumar print pamphlets over CAA and carry out a campaign in support of the CAA or let him explain what Mr. Shah has said will not happen at all.