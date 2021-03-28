‘Joined Makkal Needhi Maiam as I want to be ruled by an intelligent Chief Minister’

I don’t believe in opinion polls, says Mylapore candidate

Yesteryear heroine and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) high-level committee member Sripriya is contesting from the Mylapore Assembly constituency. She speaks about why she chose to enter politics and more. Edited excerpts:

Did you join MNM because of your film industry connect with Kamal Haasan?

If you had asked this question a few years ago, politics was not on my agenda. I really did not want to be a politician. But I never hesitate to raise my voice if I find that something is wrong around me. That’s when it struck me that if you want to change things around, you need power, and to have that power, you need to be in politics. I was clear that if I was to get into politics, I should not be corrupt, and this was the time Kamal Sir was floating MNM. And I chose the party because in my lifetime, I want to be ruled by an intelligent Chief Minister.

The ground where you are playing the match is a constituency where several heavyweights are contesting. Do you even visualise a chance for you here?

While campaigning, people whom I spoke to have indicated that they want a change. When you talk of Mylapore, people always think of the famous temples, churches and mosques. If you actually get down to the streets, you see this as an area which has a mix of middle-class and upper middle-class people. This is also a region where there are many slums — for the last 10 years, politicians have done nothing for the people residing here. There are several infrastructure issues, too, which will be my priority if I am given a chance.

Your party is not seen as a serious alternative, people see it as a vote-splitter. And even opinion polls don’t show any green shoots on your side.

I don’t believe in these opinion polls. They are either one-sided or only few parameters are taken into consideration. So let us wait and see and not arrive at conclusions, going by opinion polls. Wherever we go, especially me, for campaigning, we are not asking votes; we are asking people to come listen to us and then decide.

Why should the people of Mylapore vote for you? Do people take actresses seriously?

A woman can bring about change within a house and in a State. We are people who can do multi-tasking. They cannot push me back because I am a woman; I am as capable as a man.

I am also a Mylaporean and who else can better understand the problems of people here?

It is sad cinema is looked like a caste — I have equal brains like any other person. And women from the film fraternity have done well in politics. Everyone who is running wants to win the race.

I will run and touch the finishing line. Even if I don’t, I will give a tough fight to the other contestants.