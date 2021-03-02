Interview on Thursday for AIADMK’s election aspirants

CHENNAI

02 March 2021 14:56 IST

Aspirants, seeking the AIADMK’s nomination to contest in the TN Assembly election, will have the interview on Thursday, March 4, at the party’s headquarters.

In the forenoon, ticket seekers from southern and western districts, apart from parts of the central region, will take the interview while the afternoon slot has been earmarked for those from northern districts and the remaining part of the central region. Aspirants from Puducherry and Kerala will have the interview during the afternoon, according to a party release issued on Tuesday.

