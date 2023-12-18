Interventional radiology can help treat many conditions, say doctors

December 18, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Interventional Radiology is cutting edge modern medicine to treat variety of health conditions, say experts.

The specialists in IR have harnessed the power of advanced medical imaging such as MRIs and CAT scans, X-rays and ultrasounds to diagnose and treat complex health conditions that once required open surgery.

At a webinar on ‘Advancements in Interventional Radiology (IR)’ presented by Naruvi Hospitals as part of The Hindu Wellness series on Sunday, experts explained the benefits of minimally invasive IR, which is increasingly used to treat uterine fibroids, liver cancer, knee osteoarthritis, brain stroke, thyroid nodules Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH), varicose veins and gangrene, haemarrhoid piles and a host of other diseases.

K. Naveen Kumar, consultant and interventional radiologist with Naruvi Hospitals said every organ in addition to the heart was increasingly treated by IR in case of perforation or bleeding. “The new technology helps to diagnose accurately and reduce pain and risks of conventional surgery under general anaesthesia, eliminates hospitalisation,” he said, detailing the treatment methods of common diseases.

“It is a way forward for doctors to treat by inserting small tools such as catheters, wires, coils or stents and shrink the tumors or arrest bleeding at the source,” said CPS Chauhan, vascular interventional radiologist and Director of Radiology at Jaypee Hospital, Noida.

BPH, he said, was commonest non-cancerous growth in prostate gland affecting 50% of the male population after the age of 50 and 80% after the age of 70, causing urination problem. “The prostate artery embolisation is the new technique coming up and people have to be made aware of this day-care nion-invasive surgery,” said Dr.Chauhan.

India lacks awareness and facilities, the doctors pointed out. “It has grown into one of the fastest mainstream branch of medical science in the last 10 years, (but) IR treatments are largely available in metros and in the private sector,” pointed out Anshul Jain, consultant neuro-interventional radiologist at Jaypee Hospital in his talk.

IR impacts several body conditions and improves the quality of life, the doctors reiterated.

From varicose veins, thyroid nodules, piles or small tumors in liver, ballooning blood vessels, IR can help to cure the with high success rates with minimum threat of relapse, Dr.Chauhan explained.