International Yoga day celebrated in T.N.

Governor joins a thousand youth from universities, schools and institutions in the demonstration of various asanas

Political party leaders, bureaucrats, celebrities and the public participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations by performing several yoga poses and posting their pictures on social media.

Governor R. N. Ravi celebrated International Yoga Day at Raj Bhavan. He joined a thousand youth from universities, schools and institutions in the demonstration of various asanas and meditation. The session was held between 6.30 a.m. and 7.30 a.m. by yoga teachers from Isha Foundation and Art of Living, according to a release.

Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Mano Thangaraj displayed his yoga prowess by demonstrating the ‘Peacock Pose’ (Mayurasana) and posted a picture on social media. ‘Born to Win Research Foundation Trust’ conducted 15 days of yoga challenge as a countdown to the significant day between June 6 and 21 and celebrated the day with a yoga session in the morning hours at Hotel Crowne Plaza in Alwarpet. Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection Department Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, founder and CEO of The Twilite Group Sumathi Srinivasan, founder and CEO of Space Kidz India Srimathy Kesan and founder and CEO of Arkay Production, Krithika Radhakrishnan, were among those who participated.

BJP Tamil Nadu State President K. Annamalai participated in the celebrations by performing yoga at Mahabalipuram. Mr. Annamalai tweeted: “Today in the historical site of Mahabalipuram…on the 8th edition of the International Yoga Day, along with Hon MOS Thiru A Narayanaswamy (Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment), brothers and sisters from various walks of life came together to practice and spread awareness of yoga.”

The Department of Posts, Tamil Nadu circle, released a special cover in the city on Tuesday to commemorate the International Day of Yoga 2022. G.Natarajan, Postmaster General, Chennai City Region released the special cover. B.Arumugam, Director Postal Services, Tamil Nadu Circle and K.Somasundaram, Director Postal Services, Chennai City Region participated in the event. The special cover is priced at ₹25 each.

The Officers and Staff of Southern Railway Headquarters, Chennai Division, workshops and other field units came together to demonstrate the set of yogasanas listed under Common Yoga Protocol by the Ministry of Ayush. Earlier, exhaustive arrangements were made all over the Railway premises for the live streaming of Prime Minister’s mass Yoga demonstration at Mysuru Palace Grounds and Hon’ble Railway Minister’s mass Yoga demonstration from Sun Temple at Konark, Odisha.

Led by B.G.Mallya, general manager, Southern Railway, and guided by yoga instructors, the principal heads of departments, DRM/Chennai, other officers and staff of Southern Railway headquarters and Chennai Division performed various asanas as per Common Yoga Protocol at Perambur Rail Kalayana Mandapam, Chennai. The officers and staff also witnessed the live streaming of the speech of Prime Minister and Railway Minister.