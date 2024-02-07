GIFT a SubscriptionGift
International seminar on emerging trends in Industry 4.0

February 07, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Forty-four delegates across sixteen countries participated in an international seminar on ‘Emerging Trends in Industry 4.0 Era for Sustainable Development’ organised by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, St. Joseph’s College of Engineering in association with National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research, Ministry of Education and Government of India.

Usha Natesan, director of NITTTR, addressed the importance of Industry 4.0 and the current era of connectivity, advanced analytics, automation, and advanced-manufacturing technology that has been transforming global business for years.

The seminar covered topics including internet of things (IoT) in the healthcare and automobile industry, Industry 4.0 applications using Matlab, emerging trends in Industry 4.0 for achieving SDG’s in Ethiopia and transformation of TVET and educational skills development towards Industry 4.0 in Maldives.

