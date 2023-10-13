International Old Persons Day observed at Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore

October 13, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - VELLORE

The department of geriatric medicine of the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore has observed the International Day of Older Persons with a theme “Fulfilling the promises of the universal declaration of human rights for older persons: Across generations”.

According to a press release, October 1 every year is observed as the International Day of Older Persons by the United Nations since 1990. As part of the celebrations, the Department of Geriatric Medicine of the hospital highlighted the importance of the elderly and their contribution in their families, communities, and societies.

Experts from various departments were told about the importance of diagnosing and treating non-communicable diseases (NCD), mental health, physical disability, yoga and naturopathy and social awareness.

S. Pappathi, hospital dean, inaugurated the programme. Bijin Oliver John, assistant professor of geriatric medicine, welcomed the gathering.

Shankar, an attendant of a geriatric patient, gave a testimony on behalf of other patients about the quality of care and services rendered.

N. Rathi Thilagam, medical superintendent; Gowri Veligandla, vice-principal; C. Inbaraj, resident medical officer; Abirami, professor and head of the Department of General Medicine; were felicitated.

The hospital has a separate 20-bed geriatric ward, out-patient service and geriatric pharmacy. The unit includes a geriatrician, trained staff nurses, physiotherapist and multipurpose health workers, the release said.