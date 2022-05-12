International Nurses Day observed in Vellore

Naruvi Hospitals chairman G.V. Sampath and Burundian Ambassador to India Stella Budiriganya at the event in Vellore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

May 12, 2022

Naruvi Hospitals signs MoU with

Burundi Hospital and Naruvi Hospitals signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up a speciality hospital in the Central African country, said Stella Budiriganya, the Burundian Ambassador to India. According to a press release, she participated in the International Nurses Day celebrations organised by Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore on Thursday.

May 12, the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, is observed as International Nurses Day each year.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Budiriganya said India had excellent medical facilities and hospitals, where treatment is administered based on precise diagnostics and testing. Burundi had good relationships with several countries, including India, Indonesia and Singapore, and was taking steps to source medical professionals from such countries as the demand for doctors and nurses in Burundi Hospital was high.

The Burundi Ambassador visited various departments and facilities in the hospital and interacted with patients. Earlier in the day, she gave away medals and certificates to the winners of competitions, including essay writing and poster designing, that was organised by the hospital.

On the occasion, G.V. Sampath, chairman, Naruvi Hospitals, and the vice-chairperson of the hospital, Anitha Sampath, participated, the release added.