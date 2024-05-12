International Nurses Day celebrations held in city

To commemorate International Nurses Day, celebrated on May 12 annually, awards were presented to nursing professionals in various categories such as Best Nursing Personnel and Lifetime Achievement. Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi distributed the awards to 16 professionals. Suresh Sambandam, member, State Planning Commission Committee, and founder and CEO, Kissflow, Chennai, R. Ilango Maheswaran, president, Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council, and other senior officials of the Health Department participated. Earlier in the day, members representing several nursing associations called on Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

